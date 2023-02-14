Gotham Knights just got the first one patches of the new year with the February 2023 update, aimed at improve different aspects of the game on PC and consoles between performance, stability, graphics and gameplay elements.

As for the stability elements, the patch fixes some crashes that occur in the open world sections, as well as several other problems that have arisen with fast travel and elsewhere. Also improve the performance especially on PC, with corrections to problems detected with V-Sync and with some configurations, while on the graphics front, problems with HDR have been fixed, scalability in settings improved and various GPU drivers fixed.

For the rest, numerous tricks have been applied in other aspects of the graphics and interface, as well as various corrections made on the translations. As for the console versions, support for adaptive triggers has been implemented on PS5 DualSense of the console, as well as haptic feedback and other characteristics of the controller.

As far as Xbox is concerned, the update brings with it several new features regarding the control and movement system, with improvements both in terms of the controller interface and the gameplay, as regards the movements of the characters in the exploration phases and fighting.

In the meantime, we remind you that the trial version with PlayStation Plus Premium of the game in question has been available since last month.