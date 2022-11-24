A few weeks ago it was released Gotham Knightsgame developed by Warner Bros Games Montreal, which received scattered ratings because it didn’t quite make itself understood how its gameplay works. And now that this title is already on sale, the developers themselves give some hint that they are working on one more game.

According to what can be found on the official website of the company, there are new jobs in terms of programming, some others in art and some more related to business management. Mentioning that there is another big game from the studio in the works, yes, no details are given by the creative company.

It is worth mentioning that it could not be some kind of sequel to his current video game, since the reception was more bad than good, this is speaking both from the press and from the fans. And in the publication it is specified that it is from a complete game, so it would not be a DLC for the title where the knights of gothic they are the protagonists.

Remember that the title is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It’s a rather ambiguous hint of what a video game ad could be, but at least we’re clear that sooner or later we’ll have another job from him. It may be years until we see the first preview, after all they have to rest and at the same time support the Hogwarts Legacy team.