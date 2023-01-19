Like The Last of Us Part IIeveryone with a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription can already download a demo of Gotham Knights on PS5. Thus, you’ll be able to enjoy part of the experience that captivated Batman fans late last year.

Right now, a demo for Gotham Knights is now available on PS5. Nevertheless, only those with a subscription to the more expensive option of PlayStation Plus will be able to access it. If you are part of this group, all you have to do is go to the title page, and download this little demo. In this way, you will be able to enjoy the first hours of this game.

Let’s remember that Gotham Knights divided the community upon its release. While some enjoyed the combat, others hated it, and their experiences were plagued by bugs of all kinds. Nevertheless, this demo is the perfect opportunity for you to find out if this title is for you or not.

On related topics, you can check our review of Gotham Knights here. Similarly, the four player mode for the game is now available.

Editor’s Note:

It’s a shame that demos are now a benefit to everyone with a large wallet. Hopefully Warner Bros. Games decides to share such a demo in the future for all gamers, not just PlayStation gamers, but Xbox and PC gamers as well.

Via: PlayStation