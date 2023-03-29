The Amazon Italy Spring 2023 offers they will end today but still allow us to get many discounts on top-level products. An example is the offer for Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition in the PS5 version. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

We recall that the Amazon Italy Spring 2023 offers they will be available until March 29, 2023, precisely until 11.59 pm. Obviously, for some products, it is possible that the promotion ends before this day and time, as the number of discount units available may run out. Our advice, therefore, is not to wait too long if you are interested in the product and if the price is right for you!

The advised price for this product it is 94.99€. The current price is the lowest ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition offers a series of exclusive contents such as the Visionary Pack (DLC that includes “Night Guard Jim Lee” Transmog, “OF THE FUTURE” suit, emote, upgraded equipment, recovery components), the bonus custom skin “233” for the Batcycle and obviously the base game.