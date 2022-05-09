If we heed a recent report then multiplayer fun in Gotham Knights It will not only work with two players, but up to four in co-op. It seems that the delay that this title had will be well worth it.

Especially because it gave him time to WB Games Montreal to work on such an option, which will support four participants simultaneously. But where does this interesting information come from?

Well, it originally appeared on a page of the playstation store. This text says the game would support ‘four players in network’.

But the addition of this mode doesn’t mean the options revealed earlier are gone. The message still appears in the description ‘patrol the five different districts of Gotham alone or with another hero’. So the two-player mode is still present.

Source: WB Games.

Before this news of the multiplayer mode of Gotham Knights this was the only option for more than one participant revealed. This is how she could choose to control Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood either batgirlto accompany another participant.

So far they are the only confirmed characters, but the game is still in development. So it is possible that some other arrives in the same way as this new option added on the fly.

When could Gotham Knights cooperative multiplayer be confirmed?

Although a revelation on the part of WB Games on its own, it is quite possible that it will appear during the Summer Game Fest. Many are hoping that there will be a new trailer for the game as well as information.

This broadcast will be on June 9, 10 and 11. So on any of those dates this title could appear. Most likely it will be the first day, but you can’t be sure. You have to stay on the lookout.

Source: WB Games.

Much of the interest generated Gotham Knights in addition to its solo mode and cooperative multiplayer is by the team behind its development.

Especially its creative director, patrick reddingwho directed titles of Splinter Cell in Ubisoftas are the cases of Conviction Y black list. The game was supposed to be released in 2021, but was later changed to October 25, 2022. The idea was to offer the best possible experience for players.

If you want to know more about Gotham Knights consult landgamer. We still have more information about video games in general.