04/27/2023 7:42 pm
It seems that Gotham Knights could be receiving DLC soon. Gotham Knights it was one of the most anticipated games of 2022, but unfortunately, it was not very well received. The game fell short of many people’s expectations, with many noting that the combat felt unsatisfying, had a shaky launch, and was generally just nothing to write home about. It was especially disappointing compared to the series batman arkham, which largely defined the superhero video game genre. We have not seen anything like it in the world of DC ever since, and many assumed that Gotham Knights would be quickly forgotten.
However, it looks like Warner Bros. might be preparing to get back in the game. Although it didn’t seem to impact the world critically or commercially, the Twitter account of Gotham Knights posted an image of Clayface, Harley Quinn, and Mr. Freeze sitting together in an interrogation room with someone wearing a suit and tie (could be Harvey Dent, though that’s entirely speculative).
The publication noted that the game’s “big villains” have “reunited, but why?” Seems like a pretty weird thing to post if there isn’t an answer, because everyone who answered is also stumped. Many immediately assumed that DLC will be announced, but no one knows for sure. It seems like something WB Montreal would have wanted to announce at the time of the game’s release or soon after to keep players interested, but who knows.
The big bads of #GothamKnights have gathered…but why? pic.twitter.com/2A7ORFwAdE
— Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) April 26, 2023
This could also be some kind of related comic or literally anything else, but the DLC seems like a real possibility now. Only time will tell what this turns out to be, but it certainly looks promising. Either way, the world of Gotham Knights isn’t being abandoned, even if it’s for some project outside of gaming, Warner Bros. seems committed to keeping this part of the universe from DC alive somehow.
Via: comic book
Editor’s note: I think it was evident that this game was not going to be something stellar, personally I have not heard good comments from people around me who have decided to give it a try. But it’s good that the community that received it well has more content to come.
