Something that almost always comes out of people’s comments is that Nintendo Switch is not up to the task of running the most ambitious games in terms of graphics, and the opposite has already been proven several times, clear examples are The Witcher 3 and soon with Mortal Kombat 1 and Hogwarts Legacy. In fact, another title that seemed impossible to join this hybrid has just been classified.

The Singapore Classification Board has just added to its list Gotham Knights of Warnerand switch is mentioned among the platforms. That is something that has already been seen recently with other games and in the end they ended up reaching this device. There has even been talk that there will be a version of Beyond Good and Evil of Ubisoftwhich would be to celebrate the anniversary of this release.

For those who do not know about this game, it is of the adventure and action genre where we can handle the different legacies of batman, there are four characters in question, each with unique abilities that have their respective type of combat. It had a medium acceptance due to certain details of playability and performance, even so the most fans of D.C. They have given their approval of the story.

An element that calls into question its launch for switchis that the versions of PS4 and Xbox They were canceled practically at the last minute, and it is precisely due to the lack of power that their developers detected. For this reason, it is precisely that people become gullible regarding its classification in the hybrid, even so we will have to wait for future statements.

Remember that Gotham Knights Is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: The truth is that they could surprise us with this game coming to Switch and the key proof, I believe, is Mortal Kombat 1, a game that is not going to be released on PS4 and Xbox One but on Nintendo it will. We’ll see what happens later.