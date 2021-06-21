Gotham Knights it’s not the only project in the pipeline for WB Games Montreal, apparently: the Canadian team is also working on a new intellectual property, and an insider suggests it is a game dedicated to Superman.

As we know, Gotham Knigths has been postponed to 2022 because the developers needed more time, so it is surprising to find that the studio is also dedicating itself to a second project, which is also of great depth.

The news comes from some job announcements published by WB Games Montreal, which is currently looking for a Senior Gameplay / Animation Programmer to work on a new triple A intellectual property, optimizing the cross-platform mechanics and the behavior of the NPCs.

The team also specifies that they intend to expand the DC universe in the field of video games, and this assumption would go perfectly with a possible game dedicated to Superman, as suggested by James Sigfield.

Speaking of the Man of Steel, we know that in any case we will find him in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the new title by Rocksteady Studios.