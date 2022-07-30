The Twitter account of Gotham Knights has published a short gameplay video where Batgirl shows off her fighting skills by knocking out a group of criminals. Precisely the latter are the protagonists of the rumors on the net in the last hours, since they could represent an indication of the presence of Harley Quinn in the game.

During a Q&A at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego, creative director Patrick Redding stated that the Joker will not appear in Gotham Knight, while as regards his shoulder, he replied that he can “neither confirm nor deny the presence of Harley. Quinn “.

In the video, we see Batgirl facing offenders intent on robbing an ATM, performing martial stunts and deadly baton attacks. The most observant and with good memories may notice that the criminals wear clothes very similar to those of Harley Quinn’s henchmen from the Batman Arkham City DLC. “Harley Quinn’s Revenge “. Consequently, according to many users, this is a clue that would confirm the presence of the villain in Gotham Knights.

Will it really be like this? We may not have to wait long to find out, as Redding has promised that a very thick Gotham Knights villain will be unveiled within a few weeks.

Gotham Knights will be available from October 25 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. On the occasion of Comic-Con, new images were also presented and a comic prequel announced, which will allow you to unlock an exclusive skin in the game.