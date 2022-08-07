After the release of the 16-minute video dedicated to the Gotham Knight campaign, a new chance arrives for fans of the DC universe to discover the new title of Warner Bros.

With a tweet, the software house shared an in-game sequence taken directly from the game. The video shows two members of the Bat-Family, namely Barbara Gordon (Batgirl) and Dick Grayson (Nightwing) training at the base of operations of the Batman heirs, while they are close to a confrontation. However, a revelation from Dick Grayson will bring them closer together, while the consequences of Batman’s death hover in the background.

Babs and Dick will always have each other’s backs. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/EOk4bzRJ7w – Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) August 5, 2022



In the game we will have to face the Court of Owls and many other enemies, wearing the role of Batgirl and Nightwing, but also of Robin and Red Hood, in an adventure awaited both on PC and on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S consoles and which will be released on 25 October 2022.