Gotham Knights has 60 batarangs placed on the game map. Obtaining them all will allow you to access the trophy linked to the Dark Knight’s favorite weapon. In case you don’t know what it is, it is a “simple” boomerang in the shape of a bat. To make them even more visible, the game’s developers decided to give the weapon a blue aura. There are 12 per district of Gothamwhich are 5. Divided by 2-3 sub-districts for each.

It is impossible to miss the batarangs on the map, and you can go hunting both while you are in history and during free roaming. Also, remember that the map is completely open from the very beginning of the game. So you can go on a hunt for all the collectibles right from the start. Not only that, you can also find them during the New Game Plus.

If you want to keep in mind which districts of Gotham you have completed, just take a look at the map. If the batarang icon is green, it means you’ve got them all. Besides, you can too check the number in the Collectibles menu within the Challenges. A little tip: they are often found at the top of buildings, so you know where to go to find them. Obviously not all of them are there.

Gotham low

Southside

Batarang 1: near the water of the pier, on a beam

Batarang 2: under a bridge, inside a container. You will have to climb on it in order to find the entrance

Batarang 3: At the port you will find huge cranes. Go to the one closest to the water

Batarang 4: Go to the roof of the WayneTech Small Tower

Batarang 5: In the middle of the metal tower, you will have to use the grappling hook

Batarang 6: on the highest roof of STAR Labs

Batarang 7: on top of the dome-shaped building

Batarang 8: on top of the train

The Cauldron

Batarang 9: On the top of the tall building, go to the symbol

Batarang 10: on the tower that you find in the water

Batarang 11: Under a bridge, you will have to get there from the road under it, where you will find some shops

Batarang 12: on the roof of the small house, near the bridge over the water

Gotham Downtown

Financial District

Batarang 13: near the top of the Elliot Center. From here you will find a balcony

Batarang 14: on the side of the yellow colored roof, the GCS

Batarang 15: on the top of the bell tower

Batarang 16: On the small roof between the two towers in the Gotham City Towers Apartment

Batarang 17: on the roof of the two large chimneys

Batarang 18: On the top of the clock tower at the Ferry, a building located northwest of the Financial District

West End

Batarang 19: on the flat roof

Batarang 20: on the roof of the Gotham City Gazette

Batarang 21: under the board of a roof, next to the red cranes

Batarang 22: On the side of the red building, go to the edge and drop down to find the batarang

Batarang 23: on the roof of the General Hospital

Batarang 24: on the roof of the GCPD

Historic Gotham

Old Gotham

Batarang 25: on the roof of the skyscraper, go even higher

Batarang 26: on street level, there is a ticket near the water’s edge, go up to the roof that you will find yourself in front of

Batarang 27: on top of the huge cathedral tower

Batarang 28: on the top of the skyscraper

Batarang 29: on the small platform is the top of the roof

Batarang 30: on the top of the church tower

Tricorner Island

Batarang 31: on the statue of justice

Batarang 32: on the east side of the fort, where you can find the cannons

Batarang 33: on the bridge

Batarang 34: on top of the building with the large radio tower

Batarang 35: On top of the lamp, it can be difficult to see because the lights are stronger than the aura of the weapon

Batarang 36: behind Kane Industries

New Gotham

Bowery

Batarang 37: on the roof of the Deeply Fishy store

Batarang 38: in the middle of the lighthouse

Batarang 39: on the water tank

Batarang 40: Hang on the edge of the Monarch Theater

Batarang 41: on the roof

Batarang 42: Hang on the side of the roof of the large water tank

Batarang 43: On the side of the water tank, hang from above to reach it

Batarang 44: On the building that has multiple roofs of different heights, go to the lowest roof

Otisburg

Batarang 45: on top of the construction crane

Batarang 46: on the roof of the church

Batarang 47: on the roof of the station

Batarang 48: on the side of the wall in the construction area

North Gotham

Gotham Heights

Batarang 49: on the roof near the water

Batarang 50: On the side of the house wall, it can be seen from street level, but you have to hang from above to reach it

Batarang 51: on top of the apartment complexes, it is stuck on the side of the roof, it can only be seen from the right angle

Batarang 52: On top of the Robbins building, behind the blue neon sign

Batarang 53: on the low roof of the church

Batarang 54: Go to the dam, where you will see large connected pipes, go to the lowest part of the pipes

Robinson Park

Batarang 55: Go to the side of the last building before reaching the dam

Batarang 56: on the roof of the coffee shop

Batarang 57: On the roof, you have to hold on to the pole and then let go

Bristol

Batarang 58: On the side of the wall, you have to fall into it from above

Batarang 59: on the water tank on the roof

Batarang 60: on the roof of the large apartment complexes

Here’s where to find all Gotham Knights batarangs. Ready to get the trophy and get closer to platinum?