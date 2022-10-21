Gotham Knights is available starting today on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, and Warner Bros. has seen fit to publish a new trailer which illustrates the features of the game, actually explaining what Gotham Knights is.

Welcomed by very mixed ratings, Gotham Knights puts us in command of Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood: the pupils of Batmanwho after his death will inherit the task of defending Gotham from the criminals who threaten it.

“We are thrilled to launch Gotham Knights and bring players back to Gotham City as the legendary DC superheroes Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin,” said David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Games.

“The developers of the Warner Bros. Games Montreal team have created a rich and multifaceted story, which in Gotham Knights is combined with compelling gameplay and the infamous DC Super Villains, against which you can test yourself.”

“We are honored to be able to tell a new story centered around our four heroes: Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin,” said Patrick Redding, creative director of Warner Bros. Games Montreal.

“Gotham Knights is the culmination of the hard work done by the entire Warner Bros. Games Montreal team to deliver a unique gameplay experience that puts players in the shoes of these characters, whether they play alone or play with friends in the mode. online co-op, bringing to life some of DC’s most notorious supervillains in ever new ways. We’re thrilled to finally share Gotham Knights with fans around the world. “