Warner Bros Montreal, the studio behind Batman: Arkham Origins and that will soon publish the expected Gotham Knights, may already be working on a new title and, surprise, it may not concern any of the series created so far.

In recent days, on the official website of the development team, they appeared several job advertisements, but none of them specifically refer to Gotham Knights.

Some of these announcements mention hires to be employed in developing a third-person open world action title, which could actually link to Gotham Knights, but in one of these announcements, specifically the one for Senior Gameplay / Animation Programmer, it is emphasized that the resource will be used “for the development of a new triple-A IP”.

If it were Gotham Knights, of course, they would have made it clear in the announcement, as it is not a secret project. The most popular hypothesis by fans is that this is the much rumored game of Superman, but in that case, wouldn’t it be linked to the IP of Arkham, Suicide Squad or the DC world in general, invalidating the above?

At the moment, we can only speculate as job advertisements, although a source of numerous clues, never constitute a real reveal.

Furthermore, WB Montreal is unlikely to reveal anything about a game other than Gotham Knights, until after the latter launches on the market.

We will wait and see. In the meantime, we remind you that Gotham Knights will be released in 2022 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4 and PS5.

Source: PCGamesN