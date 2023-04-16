The sales Of Gotham Knights And Back 4 Blood they have met Warner Bros expectations.according to the LinkedIn resume of senior brand manager and brand marketer Edgar Gamez.

“I helped launch the Back 4 Blood beta, played by over 5.6 million players, allowing Warner Bros. to register its most successful beta ever“, reads the resume.

“I implemented strategic priorities for Back 4 Blood and Gotham Knights in order to allow the two titles to be part of the top 20 of the year for takingsthus meeting Warner Bros.’ sales targets.”

Welcomed with very mixed votes by the international press, Gotham Knights has certainly not fully convinced the critics, however arriving on PS5 and Xbox Series X lacking a 60fps mode which many now take for granted, but which even Redfall will not include at launch.

On the other hand, the votes of the international press were positive for Back 4 Blood: the spiritual sequel to Left 4 Dead was able to offer a solid and fun co-op experience, further enriched thanks to the DLCs.

To get a better idea of ​​these two products, you can read the Gotham Knights review and the Back 4 Blood review.