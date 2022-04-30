Since your announcement, Gotham Knights has become one of the most controversial games of Warner Bros. Games due to the constant delays it suffered, and this owes a lot to the health situation that started in 2020. However, many fans are feeling positive as the current release date is already official on all consoles.

Recently the game was already classified, specifically in Taiwanand something that is quite striking, is that only new generation devices appear on the list, PS5 and Xbox Series X. The leaving out PS4 Y Xbox One It could indicate that at the moment they have not gone through the list, but it does not necessarily mean a cancellation in terms of development.

In case of being a new topic, here we leave you the synopsis of Gotham Knights:

Batman is dead. A new criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. Now it’s up to the Batman Family; Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline its police, and strike fear into criminals.

Beside Hogwarts Legacy, Gotham Knights It has become one of the most anticipated games of the year by Warner Bros. will be released next October 25 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

editor’s note: We should not be alarmed by this, since in most cases these types of errors happen in the classification. So we can only wait for the official launch of the video game.

Via: USP