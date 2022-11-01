Gotham Knights has a total of 154 Collectibles (60 batarangs, 42 pages of Historia Strigidae, 12 graffiti and 40 landmarks). 40 secondary professions (12 Secret Caches, 5 Secret Identities, 7 Batcycle Timed Challenges, and 16 Workouts). Each of these are required to earn certain Trophies or achievements. Obviously, you will need to complete the game 100% to get Platinum.

Fortunately, the developers have made sure that every collectible is recoverable at any point in the Gotham Knights adventure, whether it’s during the main story or while free roaming. Also, you can check the schedules via the game map. Yup, in the lower right corner you will find the various icons of the collectibles, if they are green it means that you have obtained them all.

Collectibles

The location of the 60 batarangs will give you access to the “Batarang Collector” Trophy

The position of the 42 pages of the Historia Strigidae will give you access to the Trophy “I know all about rigu (f) ardo”

The position of the 12 graffiti will give you access to the Trophy “I claim my mural superiority”

The position of the 40 reference points will give you access to the “Faculty of History” Trophy

Secondary activities

Also there are three side quests on some Gotham Knights villains which if completed will give access to some Trophies.