During the course of Comi-Con 2022 in San Diego, the creative director of Gotham KnightsPatrick Redding, unveiled that in the turn of few weeks a villain of absolute thickness.

As we can see in the clip posted on Twitter by @ STension19, Redding in an interview hinted at a “big villain reveal” within a few weeks, so let’s assume that he is a rather important antagonist for the purposes of the narrative, if not actually the main one in Gotham Knights.

Who is it about? Difficult to say as the nemesis of Batman and his allies are numerous and all of absolute thickness. Ra’s Al Ghul, Poison Ivy, Bane, Two-Face, Scarecrow are just some of the possible candidates who could join the antagonists previously revealed, namely the Court of Owls, the Penguin and Mr. Freeze. Instead, we know for sure that the Joker will not appear in the game, or at least this is what the developers promised.

To find out the truth we just have to wait for news from Warner Bros. Games, which could arrive on the occasion of the Gamescom 2022 which will take place in August.

Gotham Knights will be available from October 25 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. On the occasion of Comic-Con, new images were presented and a comic prequel announced, which will also allow you to unlock an exclusive skin in the game.