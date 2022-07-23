Gotham Knights will receive a comic prequel which will tell the events leading up to those illustrated in the game, with an initiative announced during the Comic-Con and directly linked to the video game also through some exclusive bonuses such as unlockable skins.

The comic will consist of 6 volumes and will be titled Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City, written by Evan Narcisse and ABEL, focusing on the story preceding the events then narrated in the upcoming game. In particular, the volumes will show how the four main characters find themselves in the initial situation of the video game and what happened in Gotham City.

Based on what emerged, the comic seems to illustrate the story of the virus that has contaminated the city, transforming even ordinary citizens into murderous maniacs.

Gotham Knights, an image from the game

It will obviously be a more complex story, going to examine several events that will already be taken for granted or almost at the start of Gotham Knights, so the comic can be particularly interesting for those who want to further explore the narrative elements of the game.

In various countries, including Italy, the six volumes will also be published in a unitary edition that will collect them all together, so that they can be read without interruption and have a complete collection immediately. Particularly interesting is also the fact that, inside the comics, you will also find codes for unlocking exclusive in-game content as skins and various objects: the first volume, for example, will contain a special skin for the Batcycle. For the rest, other details on Gotham Knights and the trailer for Batgirl have also arrived from Comic-Con.