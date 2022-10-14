Now very little is missing from the official release of Gotham Knightsthe brawler of Warner Bros. set in the Batman universe, and which will see us take control of the members of the Bat Family following the death of the Dark Knight. As often happens in these cases, as the launch approaches – set for the October 21 – the news about the game is also increasing, details that certainly those who buy the game will be very pleased with. This time it is one new modeWhat will be added for free a month after the launch of Gotham Knights.

The mode, paraphrasing a little Destiny 2it will be called Heroic Assaultand will be added via a free update the November 29. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that this modality will be totally untied from the story of the main campaign. This mode will support up to 4 players online, and apparently it will feature a dedicated arena with specific objectives to complete and enemies to defeat on each floor. At its launch, there will be 30 floors for players to complete.

As already mentioned, the official release of Gotham Knights is very close, and we invite you to stay tuned to our pages to discover together the potential of the title and our definitive evaluation with our review.