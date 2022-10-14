Gotham Knights will receive a free update that will include the 4 player online co-op via a standalone mode called Heroic Assault, out November 29. The announcement came from the Twitter profile of the Warner Bros. game, which was followed by the first details from the FAQ on the official website.

Heroic Assault will be one standalone mode unrelated to the main story and Gotham Knights campaign. It will be set in an arena where players as Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin will have to complete specific objectives and defeat the waves of enemies that will invade the 30 floors of this challenge mode.

As you probably already know, Gotham Knights will include two-player co-op at launch. The addition of Heroic Assault will therefore be appreciated by those who asked the developers to introduce the four-player cooperative, although separate from the main campaign.

Gotham Knights will be available from October 21 for PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC, here is our tried and tested action RPG from Warner Bros Games. The start date of the preload and the weight of the installation of the PlayStation version have recently been revealed.