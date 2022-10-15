Gotham Knights turn to 30 fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, as is now sadly known. The inevitable controversy after the news also involved some developers and Lee Devonald, senior character technical artist at Rocksteady, spoke on the matter … saying that the fault lies with the Xbox Series S.

“I hope gamers understand what 60fps implies in terms of what you have to give up to get a game to run at that speed,” wrote Devonald. “Especially considering we have a current generation console not much more powerful than those of the previous generation. “

Indeed controversial considerations: at the same time as confirming that Gotham Knights runs at 30 fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, WB Games Montreal spoke of needs related to processor power and in particular to the management of the cooperative mode, which would have prevented the team from aiming for 60 frames per second.

The point is, however, the Xbox Series S boasts the same exact CPU as Xbox Series Xtherefore, saying that the game has been scaled so that it could work with dignity even on Microsoft’s economic platform does not make much sense, in the light of these arguments.

That’s not all: we know that Gotham Knights will also be available on PC, naturally without frame rate blocks, and checking in this situation which components are needed to run the game at a stable 60 fps will confirm these concerns.