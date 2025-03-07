The strip and loosen between Grifols and Gotham for the application of the Anti-Slappa Law in the United States lives a new chapter with the presentation of a new resource of the analysis house. The firm led by Daniel Yu defends that the legal offensive of the pharmaceutical and demands that the quoted take care of the fees. The Catalan company said that the norm did not apply and that it would only be considerable if all the demand filed was discarded. Now, the analysis house and the GIP bearish background refute the argument.

According to Gotham, the Defense of Grifols is based on inappropriate examples and, in its opinion, the Anti-Slappa law is applicable in the court of the Southern District of New York despite being a federal court. The company argued that the norm collided with rule 11 (which was applied) that is already designed to sanction demands without foundation.

In addition, the quoted assured that to apply the law, the demands should be dismissed in its entirety. Only there was a point where it was accepted, the norm could no longer be executed. For Gotham, the defendant has to be compensated for each individual claim that does not have a substantial basis within the same process.

The analysis house adds another claim at the bureaucratic level by requesting that legal fees should be charged without the need to file a new demand and only with a motion such as that initiated in this procedure would already be sufficient.

An open road in January

In January, Gotham went to the Court of the Southern District of New York to present an Anti-Slapp motion, a standard designed to protect people and organizations against intimidating lawsuits. The allegation joined the dismissal requests made weeks ago, when he defended that the “supposedly defamatory” statements contained in his reports were “protected opinions.”

The objective of this rule is to recover the fees of their lawyers and other legal costs of the casean extreme that enables this type of regulation in order for the defendants to have more facilities to defend themselves. The other faculty of these regulations, which has peculiarities in the United States depending on the state in which it is presented, is to achieve a faster dismissal.

Anti-Slapp regulations have been used in the past by others Short Sellers and investors. This is the case of Andrew Left, by Citron Research, which in 2005 was accused by GTX Global Corp of defamatory accusations. Other files involve journalists or activists. Gotham and Gip, where appropriate, are supported in different cases, such as the lawsuit faced by businessman Sheldon Adelson against the National Democratic National Council. They also collect the demand that the journalist Jessica Tarlov, of Fox News.