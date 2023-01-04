Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes.- Gotham City does exist and is in Aguascalientes, east of the state capital a community of this name is found.

However, it is nothing like the city where Batman fights against the evil of villains like the Joker or The Penguin.

Gotham City in real life, in Aguascalientes, It is a community in which 100 families live in an unfortunate situation, having few economic resourcesreaching the extreme of needing government support to feed themselves.

Even the name was granted in 1998 because the community did not have public lightingso that when the sun went down it became a completely dark place.

To the date the community still lives lack of services such as public lighting, the drinking water and drainage network or the deficiency of these.

We recommend you read:

In addition, it seems that the city of Aguascalientes has a cult to the city of New York (in which Gotham City is inspired), because there is also a community called Lomas de Nueva York.

But despite the ostentatious name, the inhabitants of that area live in a situation similar to those of Gotham City.

(With information from El Sol de Zacatecas)