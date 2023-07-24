The good news doesn’t stop coming for Marvel fans. It turns out that, after opening ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ in theaters on May 5, the film’s leap into the world of streaming was confirmed. It became one of the best films of 2023 for meeting expectations and for breaking it at the box office at its premiere. Now, ‘GOTG Vol. 3’ will come to the catalog of DisneyPlus.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’, Directed by James Gunn, it will once again transport the Guardians to a series of events that will delve into Rocket’s origins. In this way, after 87 days of having been released, it will once again be available to all its audiences and will be added to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’. It is worth mentioning that both tapes are already part of DisneyPlus.

From August 2, Rocket will be with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ on Disney Plus. See also "I am a legend": what happened to Sam, Will Smith's dog?

‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ PREMIERE on Disney Plus

‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ arrives in style to the catalog of disneyplus after having achieved success in theaters. Indeed, it raised more than US$800 million, according to the website Tomatazos. The creators of Rocket and company announced its premiere on August 2 on the streaming platform. With his arrival, he will mark an important milestone for Mickey’s firm because he will have the complete Guardians trilogy and, since August, it is clear that he will attract a good number of users.

Who are part of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’?

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill

Zoe Saldana as Gamora

Dave Bautista as Drax

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Vin Diesel as Groot

Bradley Cooper as Rocket

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

Official trailer for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’