Almost two months after his departure from JYP Entertainment, GOT7’s Bambam joins the ranks of the Abyss Company to further his solo career.

On March 5, the Korean entertainment company, which represents such artists as Sunmi, welcomed the idol of Thai origin through his social networks and official portals.

Abyss welcomes GOT7’s Bambam. Photo: capture ABYSS_COMPANY / Twitter

Official photo of Bambam under his new representative agency. Photo: ABYSS_COMPANY / Twitter

“We are pleased to announce that BamBam has become a new artist from Abyss Company. Show lots of love and support for BamBam’s various future activities with the Abyss Company. Thank you, ”he noted the tag on his website.

After the news, the GOT7 rapper and dancer posted on his personal Twitter account his first images as a representative of the company.

Post of idol Bambam following Abyss announcement. Photo: BamBam1A / Twitter

She uploaded a new photo of the 23-year-old star on the networks and published an exclusive video on her YouTube channel. It also created new official profiles for talent. These are @BAMBAMxABYSS on Twitter and @bambamxabyss on Instagram and Facebook.

Additionally, and as a sign of the popularity of the ‘Prince of Thailand’, it is reported that the official Instagram of the Abyss Company had an increase of more than 35,000 followers after presenting it.

Increase in Abyss followers on Instagram following the news about Bambam. Photo: yugybuu / Twitter

Kunpimook Bhuwakul, better known as Bambam, debuted as a member of GOT7 in 2014 under the agency JYP Entertainment and retired from the agency in January 2021 along with all of his fellow group members, following the end of their exclusive contract.

Currently, like him, his colleagues promote their individual careers in various fields and under different firms, but they assure that they will continue to release music together in the future.