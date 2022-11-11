Formula 1 is heading towards the epilogue of the 2022 season, dominated by Red Bull and Max Verstappen, but the attention of many in the paddock is still turned to the controversial case of failure to comply with the budget cap by the same Milton Keynes team in the 2021 championship. The sanctions imposed by the FIA ​​on the team headed by Christian Horner – a seven million dollar fine and 10% curtailment of the time that can be used in the wind tunnel for next year – have been accepted from mixed reactions. The Austrians accepted, having negotiated with the Federation, but they judged the sanction to be very severe. The opponents, McLaren and Ferrari above all, instead challenged the penalty inflicted on the world constructors’ champion team, which was deemed irrelevant.

However, at least partially the defenses of Red Bull was Williams, the rear of the grid this season. Jost Got it, team principal of the Grove team, had been quite tough when the rumors about the budget cap case came out. The German manager had defined the possible violation of the ceiling “worse than cheating on the track“. Later, however, he had moderated his position, saying “have no reason not to believe Horner’s version“. This time, however, the number one of the Williams wall, interviewed by Sky Deutschlandpointed the finger at the obvious complexity of the expense capalso highlighting some points on which teams should work in the future.

“If employees eat within the circuit, this falls within the budget cap. But if they eat out in a restaurant then suddenly it’s out of the budget cap – explained Capito, highlighting the contradictions of the system – we know these problems exist now and that next year will be different. There are changes that all teams agree on and on which they are working together“.

The type of sanction, in the idea of ​​the top manager Williams, is therefore adequate for the infringement: “Budget cap regulations are so complicated that they couldn’t be perfect right away, but they will improve over the years. It is not certain that the amount that exceeded the budget limit was spent on benefits – concluded the 64-year-old German – it must be admitted that this was the first year of application of the rules. It is not useful to discuss whether the punishment should have been more or less severe. It is what it is and at least now there is a clear yardstick. Everything is fine with me“.