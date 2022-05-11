Season 2026 it will be an important year for Formula 1, which will be joined by two companies belonging to the Volkswagen Group such as Porsche and Audi, both as engineers. Although there is still no official status, the agreement between the Stuttgart house and Red Bull seems to be in the final stages, while it is not yet clear which team will celebrate the wedding with that of Ingolstadt, namely Audi.

In recent days, for example, McLaren was removed from the negotiating table, thanks to the words of CEO Zak Brown who, in this case, denied any form of transfer of the team to the German giant. Thus, the three major candidates for a definitive handshake would remain Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin and Williamsbut it is precisely with the latter that, in this case, interesting scenarios could open up.

The team principal and CEO of the historic British company directly confirmed this hypothesis, Jost Got itwhich has not closed the doors to a possible signature with Audi: “For each team it is interesting to have cooperation with a manufacturer – said the German manager in an interview with f1-insider.com – then, when this is really decided (the entry of the brands of the Volkwsagen group into F1, ed), then we’ll start talks. At the moment there is still no definitive go-ahead, and even the power unit regulations have not been definitively established. The decision of the Volkswagen group, as far as I know, also depends on these aspects. I think it will be approved in the next few weeks, and from there we will see“.

Moreover, contrary to Brown, Capito would not have ruled out the hypothesis of a sale of the team. If this were to actually happen, it would be a third decisive step in the history of the Grove team, founded in 1977 by Sir Frank Williams. Before the disappearance of the latter, which occurred in November last year, the same manager passed the creature of him in 2020, when the management of the team passed into the hands of the US investment fund Dorilton Capital.