The hypothesis of the announcement of Logan Sargeant how official pilot of the Williams for the season 2023at least according to a statement released by the team principal of the Grove house, Jost Got it. Shortly before the start of PL1, in which the 21-year-old American took part, the German manager quickly appeared during the television broadcast Fast & Loosein which the guests in attendance asked him a question about whether to see Sargeant in 2023.

In response, Capito replied with this statement: “Follow the news and on Saturday you might see something”. A sentence that therefore seems to make it far from improbable the imminent confirmation of Sargeant, a member of the Williams Driver Academy since 2021. In any case, the young American does not yet have the Super license, having obtained 27 points out of the 30 minimums required. However, with her participation in Austin’s PL1, Williams’ promise would earn one point, plus two more for not taking penalties over the course of the season. Formula 2, where he is busy this year. With only one race still scheduled ad Abu Dhabi in November, Sargeant (always in the event that he does not commit irregularities on the track) would get the decisive point if he arrives at least in 6th place in the general classification.

At present, it is stopped at 3rd place, 12 points clear of seventh place occupied by Liam Lawson. A goal therefore not impossible to achieve, but far from obvious. In the event that the American was actually confirmed by Williams, he would replace the starter Nicholas Latifi, becoming Alexander Albon’s new teammate. Therefore, pay attention to any press releases on Saturday, before or after the PL3 session or qualifying.