Several years after the last chapter of game of Thrones, we can’t seem to forget how terrible the last two seasons of what was once the most acclaimed series on television were. Now, Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark, has joined this conversation, revealing his disappointment with the end of the show.

In a recent interview with Insider, Maisie Williams revealed that not only the ending of game of Thrones disappointed her, but the direction that her character took in the last chapters was not the one she believed. This was what he commented:

“Game of Thrones definitely fell apart at the end.”

Despite this feeling, the actress is happy with what she managed to do during the 10 years she was in the series, noting that this was an experience like no other. He added:

“I am really proud to have been in Game of Thrones. It was 10 years of my life. It’s gratifying to see that people care enough about what you’re doing that they feel the need to comment on it in real time. Social networks have been crucial for the show to have been seen by so many”.

At the end of the day, Arya Stark left Westeros to find out what lies to the west. Even in the books we don’t know exactly what’s here. Thus, there is a possibility that Maisie Williams will return to this role in a series that is responsible for answering this question. On related topics, here we tell you when the second season of House of the Dragon. Similarly, actresses in this series talk about their relationship.

Via: Insider