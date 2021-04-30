Actress and model Esmé Bianco, known for playing Ros on the series Game of Thrones, filed a lawsuit against singer Marilyn Manson, accusing him of drugging, torturing and raping her, among other abuses.

According to the documents obtained by TMZ, the artist contacted the famous British woman in 2005 and, two years later, began with sexual advances by asking for intimate photographs.

According to the complaint, in 2009, Esmé Bianco traveled with Marilyn Manson to Los Angeles to record the video for the song “I Wanna Kill You Like They do in Movies.” However, the footage was never released and the actress described the four-day shoot as “a heartbreaking experience.”

“They kept her at Manson’s house and made her wear lingerie all the time. She alleges that Manson would rage and destroy equipment. She also claims that he locked her in a bedroom, tied her up, whipped her and subjected her to electric shocks. The music video was never produced, ”the lawsuit describes.

In addition, Bianco claims that the interpreter of “The Beautiful People” kept the apartment at 17 degrees and infuriated if she tried to adjust the temperature. He also left all environments without light and forced her to watch violent and sexually explicit movies.

“It took years for Ms. Bianco to understand the extent of the physical, sexual, psychological and emotional abuse of Mr. Brian Hugh Warner (real name of Marilyn Manson),” the legal brief reads.

Actors and actresses, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.