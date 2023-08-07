The relevant technical committee for standardization prepared the first version of the standard for toys – we are talking about terms and definitions for children’s products. Izvestia got acquainted with the project.

The document divides toys into 48 types. Among them, for example, a game set, a magnetic toy, a flying toy, a ball, a toy with caps and much more. Experts have also developed several classifications for these products. For example, toys can be subdivided by age group: infancy, early childhood, then preschool, junior school and adolescence, that is, up to 1 year and up to 14 years.

Also, products are divided into groups such as type of activity (physical, intellectual, and so on), educational purpose (development of movements and perceptions, strength, dexterity, and so on), by type of raw materials used (plastic, metal, wood, rubber, and so on). ). There are more than 20 categories in total.

Until now, there was no terminology and classification for toys in the Russian Federation, Antonina Tsitsulina, president of the Association of Children’s Goods Industry Enterprises (AIDT), told Izvestia. For example, now in some cases the question arises: to which product to attribute this or that product.

This was the case with slime – it is a fluid jelly-like material for creativity, which spreads over the surface at rest, and then easily gathers. Is it a souvenir or is it a toy, GOST should resolve this issue, Antonina Tsitsulina specified.

She stressed that the market for toys for children is highly regulated. For example, companies must comply with the requirements of technical regulations on the safety and quality of such goods. But since there is no conceptual apparatus in the country, these norms can be circumvented.

Some unscrupulous enterprises are maneuvering: for example, it happened with foreign manufacturers who make the Huggy Waggi toy. The manufacturer defined it as a souvenir product, which allowed him not to fulfill all the mandatory requirements of the law.

