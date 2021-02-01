In St. Petersburg, the demolition of the pre-revolutionary baths on Gavanskaya Street began. Instead, it is planned to build a 10-storey residential building.

Workers with the help of special equipment demolish a building built in 1901. Around the baths, information stands about the work carried out were installed. Meanwhile, in the press service of the State Construction Supervision of the TV channel “78” stated that the demolition is illegal.

The building of the early 20th century was built according to the design of technicians Demyan Fomichev and Fyodor Pavlov. In 2013, it became known about plans to demolish it in order to build a residential building. It was also reported that the project was approved by the Committee for State Control, Use and Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments.

The administration of the Vasileostrovsky district said that the Ministry of Emergency Situations was sent to the site, and experts confirmed the emergency state of the structures. At the same time, the facility was recognized as emergency eight years ago, the TV channel recalls.

Earlier, St. Petersburg refused to include the building of medical unit No. 1 of the Kalinin plant on Vasilyevsky Island in the register of cultural heritage. The KGIOP noted that the decision not to recognize the building on Odoevsky Street as a monument of history and architecture was made back in 2017.