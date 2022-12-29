Mexico. In recent days, the news has come out that the father of the Santa Fe Klan had been shot, and now the singer responds on the subject: “Liar gossips…”.

Supposedly Ricardo Quezada, the father of the Santa Fe Klan, was shot in Guanajuato, Mexico, the city where he lives, as some made it known on social networks influencers focused on entertainment.

Mr. Quezada would have been involved in an argument with a neighbor, he was shot before them, also one of his bodyguards, they made public, but now the Santa Fe Klan answers about it.

Through Facebook, the famous rapper Santa Fe Klan calls “liars and gossipers” to those who have spread the news about the alleged attack on his father.

“You fucking gossipy liars. WE ARE ALL WELL. Do not go around inventing lies”, writes the singer-songwriter from Guanajuato, whose real name is Ángel Quezada.

Santa Fe Klan.

The Santa Fe Klan has been involved in a series of controversies for a couple of months, as his ex-partner, the model and influencer Maya Nazor He announced on Instagram that he was separating from him.

“You do not know how we met and I fell in love with Ángel, and we had a son because he wanted and I wanted and we love our baby and we will never regret that, okay?” Maya Nazor said through a broadcast on alive

Ángel Jair Quezada Jasso, artistically known as the Santa Fe Klan, is originally from Guanajuato, Guanajuato, Mexico, (1999), and he is a rapper, singer, and composer who has stood out with his music, he is also one of the most famous Mexicans today.