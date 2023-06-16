with pictureYvonne Coldeweijer (36), known for her juice channel Life of Yvonne , is pregnant with her first child. The gossip vlogger confirms this to this site after a hint on Instagram.

Coldeweijer shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend in the pool with her 762,000 followers on Friday morning. It also featured a baby emoji and a date. That turns out to be the day she was due: December 11, 2023.

The media personality is currently on holiday on the Greek island of Santorini with her boyfriend, about whom she has hardly released anything until now. It would be Max Vieleers from Amsterdam.

Yvonne Coldeweijer has been in the news in recent years mainly because of her Instagram and YouTube channel, on which she shares gossip about well-known Dutch people, often fed by sources she calls spies. She also makes the podcast with journalist Mark Koster The juice show. Previously she was active as a singer and actress; she played Keet in the renewed for years Telekids and had the lead role in the musical Wickedwhich she took over from Chantal Janzen. See also HS Espoo | A journalist found rare snails in his yard - And ate them

