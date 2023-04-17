A “large minority” of the Chamber residents (MPs, political group employees and civil servants) experience “to a greater or lesser extent cross-border behavior” from other Chamber residents.

This is the conclusion of a research committee of Utrecht University in a report that will be published on Monday and is already in the hands of NRC.

The scientists investigated how residents of the Chamber experience social safety. They base this on 654 anonymously completed questionnaires and 30 in-depth interviews with a total of 34 (former) Chamber residents.

The perceived insecurity manifests itself in ‘disparaging remarks, gossip, blackening, discrimination, sharing personal, confidential information with others, sabotage and deliberate opposition, bullying, name-calling and shouting’. Although the researchers emphasize that they have not conducted any fact-finding research, they conclude that ‘the nature of the social insecurity experienced is more than a series of incidents’. There is, they say, “insufficient structural and sustainable approach that effectively safeguards social safety”.

On the other hand, “a large proportion of the residents of the House of Representatives” who participated in this study “generally and on average feel socially safe in the House of Representatives,” they write.

Rougher manners in the debate

The scientists state that there are ‘strong forces that pose real risks to social insecurity and transgressive behavior between Chamber residents’. According to them, the main causes of this behavior are civil service managers and members of parliament. The elected politicians and their political collaborators seem to “feel safer” than executive officials.

The political environment and work culture ‘appears to be a powerful force that creates concrete risks’ for social insecurity and transgressive behaviour. According to the researchers, this is due to ‘the status’ of MPs combined with their unique constitutional position. In principle, no one can fire them. What also plays a role: the roughened manners in the political debate “which also have an effect outside of it in the contacts between MPs, party employees and civil servants”. These tightened relations are further exacerbated by ‘direct pressure’ from (social) media and citizens.

A lot goes wrong when tackling social insecurity in the Chamber Building. There are “very big differences in how signals and reports are handled”. This is closely related to the ‘lack of clarity and incompleteness’ of the process of settling (alleged) wrongdoing. For example, ‘there is no fixed procedure for when and on the basis of which criteria an (factual) investigation is initiated’. As a result, according to the researchers, there is “a real risk” that mainly informal paths are followed and the imbalance of power between Chamber residents can influence the settlement.

The reason for the investigation was several signals of a socially unsafe working environment that President Vera Bergkamp received since she took office in 2021. For example, company doctors and confidential advisers shared their concerns in a confidential letter in June of that year. In three and a half years they received ‘consistent complaints about inappropriate behavior’ from 23 employees. And those were not the only signals that reached Bergkamp (D66). “I structurally get too many signals that there are concerns about social safety in the Chamber organization,” she told the Chamber in August 2021 when she announced the investigation.

The Utrecht researchers make twenty recommendations in their report. For example, social safety must “be given a clear place in induction programs for MPs, political groups and the civil service organisation”. There must also be a ‘systematic and consistent registration’ of signals and reports.