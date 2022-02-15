The Fujairah Court of First Instance fined an employee (an Arab) 1,100 dirhams, for convicting him of insulting and defaming his co-worker, while gossiping with his co-workers.

The case papers stated that the accused had defamed the complainant in front of his co-workers, and said that he used narcotics and had a history, and also accused him of defrauding the work department in which they work, and by asking the accused, he denied what was attributed to him and was guaranteed and initial measures were taken towards him with the referral of the case papers to act.

By questioning the complainant in the evidence report and the prosecution’s investigations, he admitted that the accused had defamed him at his workplace by accusing him of drug abuse and fraud.

The statements of two witnesses agreed that they were exchanging parties with the accused and heard him say that the complainant had been dismissed from his previous job because of drug abuse and that he had a history.

The Public Prosecution referred the accused to the court on charges of insulting words that offend honor and dignity.

The court panel confronted the accused remotely with the accusation against him, and he denied it, and confirmed that the complaint was malicious, as the complainant asked him earlier to testify against his co-worker, but he refused, as he did not hear the dialogue that took place between them, to be surprised after a while that the complainant submitted a report against him. .

After examining the case, the Fujairah Court of First Instance fined the accused 1,100 dirhams for the accusation against him, while preserving the right of the plaintiff with civil rights, and obliged him to pay the lawsuit fees of 50 dirhams, as the accusation attributed to the accused is conclusive proof of his conviction, according to the statements of the second witness in the prosecution’s investigations.



