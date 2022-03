First day without mouth caps. On the train I listen to a conversation between two Christian girls about boyfriends: „No, I say, that is not going to be him, such a different gospel!! Then he wanted to be rebaptized!”

“Where?” “Just in the Meuse! Opposite Loevestein Castle, down that path, you know!”

I miss my mouth cap…

