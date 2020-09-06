Appearing Governor Cláudio Castro, proper, subsequent to the suspended Wilson Witzel, in Rio de Janeiro. Fernando Frazão / Agência Brasil

If Wilson Witzel performed the trumpet, his former vice chairman and present appearing governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, additionally has an affinity for music. A member of the Charismatic Renewal, a present throughout the Catholic Church, he’s a gospel singer who has launched two solo albums and is a part of the group Within the identify of the Father. Whereas the video clips by which he releases his voice to reward the Lord have been reproduced as much as 15,000 instances on his YouTube channel, the part devoted to his political profession is extra discreet: his inauguration speech as lieutenant governor was seen by solely 154 individuals. Till Witzel’s elimination from workplace final Friday, Castro carried out his position as quantity two discreetly. However now, and much more after having been confirmed in workplace for a minimum of six months by the Superior Court docket of Justice, he attracts all the eye.

Born in Santos, a metropolis on the coast of São Paulo, Castro was elected councilor for Rio in 2016, the place he defended the ban on abortion: “We have now obtained the information that the PSOL [Partido Socialismo y Libertad] has requested that abortion be allowed in Brazil till the twelfth week. You do not win an election and then you definitely go to the Supreme Court docket to do authorized activism! The inviolable proper to life is an unalterable clause of our Structure, “he stated then at a rally. Castro additionally makes use of the time period “gender ideology”, a slogan of the intense proper that seeks to assault the idea of gender identification.

Within the political milieu of Rio de Janeiro, Castro is taken into account a peacemaker. He has acted as an interlocutor between the Legislative and the Govt on this interval of turbulence within the Authorities of the State of Rio de Janeiro, for the reason that impeachment course of towards Witzel was opened within the Legislative Meeting in June. As deputy governor, he coordinated the work of the Rio Public Safety Institute, chargeable for growing methodologies and analyzing knowledge from the realm.

Since taking on as head of the state govt on an interim foundation, Castro has tried to offer his work a patina of statesmanship. On social media he talks about training (“We’re planning to reopen state colleges for college kids who do not need Web entry”), economics (“I’ve requested the secretaries of Labor, Economic system and Financial and Social Improvement to attract up a plan! to create jobs! ”) and discloses work conferences with Mayor Marcelo Crivella (“ In a gathering with the mayor we agreed that our groups will collectively deliberate the reopening of the financial system and the return of college actions ”).

Regardless of the hassle he makes within the networks, it’s thought of that Castro doesn’t have a lot political capital. A part of this weak spot is because of the truth that he was additionally cited within the confession of Edmar Santos, a former Secretary of Well being who was arrested for collaborating within the corruption system attributed to Witzel. After being arrested, Santos denounced his former boss and different members of the federal government. The Workplace of the Legal professional Basic of the Republic affirms that Castro, who can be being investigated within the operation that ended with the dismissal of the governor, is suspected of serving to to divert assets from the Ministry of Well being.

A victory for the Bolsonaro clan

Politically, the choice of the Superior Court docket of Justice to droop Witzel for 180 days and the appointment of Castro as interim governor is a victory for the Bolsonaro clan. Castro has already indicated that he desires to get nearer to the president’s household after months of friction and accusations between the earlier occupant of the Guanabara Palace and the Planalto Palace. The expectation is that, with Castro in control of the state, the investigations in Rio involving Senator Flávio Bolsonaro for an alleged system of cash diversion won’t carry massive surprises to the presidential household. It’s within the fingers of the brand new chief of the State Govt to nominate the pinnacle of the Rio Prosecutor’s Workplace and the Civil Police, who coordinate the investigations.

To remain in workplace, Castro is betting on getting nearer to Bolsonaro. In response to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, introduced to his interlocutors that he can be prepared to depart the suspended governor’s get together (chaired by Pastor Everaldo, detained on Friday and at the moment an opponent of the Bolsonaro) and stated that he wouldn’t take drastic measures with out beforehand consulting the Planalto. The appearing governor would have even indicated that he intends to be suggested by the president’s clan in relation to the succession within the Rio de Janeiro Prosecutor’s Workplace. Not like the Federal Public Ministry, Castro is required by regulation to decide on between the three prosecutors appointed by the union. Within the Rio Prosecutor’s Workplace, circumstances involving the Bolsonaro household are processed, together with the investigation of an alleged cash diversion scheme in Flávio Bolsonaro’s cupboard on the time he was a state deputy.

This investigation, which even splattered the primary woman when the data got here to gentle that she obtained 89,000 reais (about $ 17,000) from Fabrício Queiroz (Flávio’s former adviser and major agent within the scandal), is essential for the Planalto. The rupture between the presidential clan and Witzel, who was elected within the wake of Bolsonarism, is expounded to the investigations carried out by the Rio Prosecutor’s Workplace and the Civil Police, and to the case of the homicide of councilor Marielle Franco and her driver Anderson. For the president, the suspended governor, whom he refers to as a traitor, persecutes each him and his kids by state establishments. The truth that exacerbated the discord was the leak, in October 2019, of the audio from the objective of the Vivendas da Barra urbanization, the place the president lives. Within the recording, a kind of accused of murdering the councilor spoke with the doorman, who reportedly instructed the police that the customer was going to “Mr. Jair’s” home. The president was in Brasilia on that date.

Bolsonaro defended himself by attacking: “As I perceive it, Mr. Witzel was taking the case with the consultant of the Civil Police to attempt to incriminate me or a minimum of stain my identify with this false accusation.” The president went additional and attributed the governor’s election to the recognition of his household. “[Witzel] he pressured Flávio Bolsonaro and me to win the elections for governor of Rio de Janeiro. After the victory, he selected Flávio and me as enemies, ”he stated. Witzel denied any leakage and affirmed that it doesn’t enter “into the realm of illegalities.”

Castro’s indicators of rapprochement have been effectively obtained in Brasilia. On Monday, the appearing governor celebrated on social networks a name that he would have obtained from Senator Flávio Bolsonaro. “I’ve simply obtained a name from the senator, who has agreed to assist the State of Rio de Janeiro within the renewal of the Fiscal Restoration Regime. Dialogue! Every part for Rio! ” wrote.