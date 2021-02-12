GGrandmother Rose was the most formative figure in Archie Shepp’s early years. Every Sunday, he says, she went with him to Piney Grove Baptist Church, where they prayed with other old women. “I know how to pray,” says Shepp, “I can still pray today, I know how to pray, it doesn’t feel artificial or superficial. That I’m a very spiritual person is partly due to my grandmother. ”“ Mama Rose ”regularly took little Archie to the“ Battles of Song ”in Philadelphia in the 1940s – important gospel bands known throughout the country performed there on, The Golden Gate Quartet, The Swan Silvertones, The Five Blind Boys, The Clara Ward Singers, Mahalia Jackson and many others. “And that’s where I first heard Gospel Music. It was something that will stay with me always. “

The fact that the saxophonist, composer, author and activist Archie Shepp carries this music of his childhood within him can hardly be overheard: Even when he was part of that musical awakening in the sixties that was called “New Thing”, you could always feel in his tone also the tradition, the ring shouts and work songs, the gospel music. Shepp once called the blues a metaphor for black experiences. Especially his duo recordings – with the pianist Horace Parlan or Dollar Brand – have always been a return to the roots of his music, to songs in which the tension of longing and self-empowerment, suffering and turmoil vibrates in every blue note.

He is now continuing this exploration of identity in an impressive way with a grandson in spirit – the 46-year-old pianist Jason Moran, who perhaps like no other of his generation thinks the lines of Afro-American music from the late 19th century to the present and who repeatedly works with Shepp has appeared, for example at some John Coltrane tribute concerts. Their first joint, now released album consists of the recordings of two concerts that took place in September 2017 in the Paris Philharmonic as part of the Villette Festival and in the Alte Feuerwache Mannheim during the Enjoy Jazz Festival in November 2018.

“Let My People Go” combines spirituals like “Go Down Moses” and “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child” with jazz classics like “Wise One”, “Lush Life” or “Round Midnight”. It is an impressive document. Not only because the 83-year-old Shepp is still at the height of his skill with his Ben Webster-oriented saxophone playing, his smoky, angry, exploding, then again gentle, sighing, flattering tone and the age-old, touching baritone singing. In Jason Moran he has found a furious partner who discovers new corners and edges in the well-known pieces and knows how to imaginatively fill the space that arises between the solo passages. Moran, who has played with great saxophonists such as Charles Lloyd, Lee Konitz and Sam Rivers in the past, loves the intimacy of the duo, the inexhaustible and challenging coincidences of improvisational dialogue.

“Let My People Go” is also a masterpiece because it carries the historical dimension of despair, sadness and hope of African American music with a melancholy intensity and at the same time reveals a political urgency in dealing with the traditional material. “Archie and I both know that music plays an important role for the future freedom of blacks,” says Jason Moran in an interview about “Let My People Go”. “We know and share the mission to combine sound with a cultural revolution.” It is the claim that the album fulfills. “African-American music tells our story in America – the spirituals, the blues, the beat,” emphasizes Moran. The past stays alive in music. “Let My People Go” therefore has something timeless about it. “These issues, whether Black Lives Matter or refugees, will always meet with resonance,” says Moran. “We need these songs that tell the story of the times and warn us of today’s injustices.” And we need musicians who keep reinventing these old songs.