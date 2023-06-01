ryan goslinghe Ken of Barbiehas addressed those concerns that he is too old to play Ken. In a new GQ article, the actor says he’s heard all the comments and honestly, he finds it a bit strange. Gosling quipped:

“I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with me Kenthere are many others kens to play with.”

So that makes a lot of sense, honestly. There are literally tons of actors playing other versions of Ken in Barbie. But Gosling also argues that the people who are complaining probably never really cared about the character in the first place.

“It’s funny,” Gosling quipped, “this idea of ​​holding onto pearls, like #notmyken. Like you ever thought of Ken before this”. “And everyone was fine with him having a job that was nothing. But all of a sudden, it’s like ‘No, we’ve been worrying about Ken all this time’. No, you didn’t,” she added. “You never cared. Barbie never had a serious relationship with Ken. That is the point. If you really cared about Kenyou would know that no one cared Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. That’s why his story must be told.” Gosling argued: “I care about this guy now. I’m like his representative. ‘Ken he couldn’t come to receive this award, so I’m here to accept it on his behalf.’”

From the first moment those images appeared online, the internet could not believe Gosling’s transformation into the dummy. The light wash jean and Calvin Klein briefs peeking out all added up to something truly surreal. Greta Gerwig actually spoke to Variety about her beloved Ken at the beginning of this year. People want to know what kind of ridiculous outfits they managed to put him in during the course of the movie. She couldn’t reveal everything, but there was a lot to be said for the powerful fashion unfolding in Barbie.

“Well, I’m excited because that’s how I felt and how Margot felt, and I’m excited that everyone shares that sentiment,” Gerwig told the magazine when asked about fan reactions to Gosling as Ken. “I’ll just say it’s one of many extraordinary appearances.”

When asked by Variety about more of her looks in BarbieGerwig had to reply with a smirk that they hadn’t seen the best yet, “No, not even close.” The question arose as to how many outfits he has, and Gerwig estimated: “I couldn’t say, but there are a lot.”

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Ken he has always been ignored and when he is not ignored, most of the time he is the target of ridicule. As if this were not enough, there was a moment in which Mattel replaced him as a partner of Barbie. So I’m fine with Gosling defending it.