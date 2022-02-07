The new Nerazzurri full-back explained the background of the deal: “I still have to realize that. Here’s how it went”

The left wing of Inter have a master. Ivan Perisic also demonstrated in the derby that he is one of the most important players of the Nerazzurri, the Croatian’s exit from the field against Milan helped to change the game. Here the return of Robin Gosens from the injury becomes an important issue at Inter: Inzaghi needs a level alternative on the left, waiting to understand what Perisic’s future will be. Meanwhile, Gosens spoke to Kicker’s microphones. Starting from the choice made in January: “I thought about Newcastle, but I never really considered it. It was human to think that I could earn a lot more, but there were too many against. I would have jeopardized my sporting goals. At the end of my career, I would like to look in the mirror and say: ‘I have made the most of my sporting career.’ I find it questionable to base everything on money. I am a football romantic. I don’t have a job as an apprentice… “. See also Scamacca: Dortmund offers 45 million, but he only wants Inter

NEGOTIATION – Inter, in fact. “An incredible transfer. I still have to realize it, I didn’t expect it. After the last two seasons I had thought of a possible change. But I was not ready to leave this winter, also because I have not played for four months: it was a nice surprise”. Gosens recounted some background to the negotiation: “On Monday evening I received several messages from my agent, but I was already in bed. He said that the sporting director of Inter had called him to his office in Milan because he wanted to buy me in January. of Inter already in 2020 so I wanted to be cautious, but he reassured me by telling me that this time things could be better. On Tuesday everything evolved very quickly, the clubs met and immediately tried to make things go smoothly. On Wednesday Atalanta already agreed with Inter, I went to Milan in the afternoon because the club wanted to make sure I had recovered from the injury. ” See also The 1x1 of the Real Madrid players in their victory in the Super Cup final

GOODBYE TO THE GODDESS – On the one hand the arrival at Inter, on the other the farewell to a club that for Gosens meant so much: “When I said goodbye to my teammates in the locker room, I went to Percassi’s office and asked him why they were selling me now. . He replied: “We agreed that you deserve this chance with a high-level team. You have worked for the club and have always given your all. Now this top club has arrived and we let you go. We give it to you with our heart.” . This touched me deeply. There is a lot of humanity in this story. Atalanta bought me for a million and sold me for a considerable amount: it was a win-win situation “. Gosens is working to return and be available to Inzaghi: despite Perisic, Inter’s left wing needs Robin.

