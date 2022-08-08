Robin Gosens unexpectedly enters Simone Inzaghi’s starting eleven and you expect a reduced-action winger, still looking for a sufficient form: so it was, against Villarreal. But, in the scenario of a team in obvious difficulty, his deserved 6 in the report card hides a yield that is probably higher than expected. It bodes well for Inter’s debut in Serie A.

One aspect was immediately noticed at the first moves of the former Atalanta: the desire to enter the heart of the game, to affect from the first moment of the match. On the other hand, Gosens is one who faces chest problems, perhaps too much, like when he arrived in Appiano Gentile so fit as to be at risk of fatigue. Now he is recovering and in Pescara he did not approach the game with the philosophy of “putting in minutes”, but rather with that of “helping the team to win”. Cuts, waving to get the ball, cross towards the center of the area.

On the results of Gosens’ efforts, one can be partially satisfied. Of course, Kristjan Asllani’s splendid fanning at the beginning of the race to catch him from the far post was not well exploited (bad impact on the fly and the ball over the crossbar), but he was there as in the days of the duets with Hans Hateboer or Timothy Castagne. The need to grind minutes with teammates to oil the gears and refine the understanding is also evident, but the rest is material on which Simone Inzaghi can build. For example, you can look at the assist for Romelu Lukaku’s goal: head held high and a perfect parable to bypass Villarreal’s accomplices – goalkeeper and defender -, up to the Belgian’s header. Like the subordinate Federico Dimarco, it is from the left that greedy crosses are flocking for Big Rom and it is a track on which the Inter manager certainly wants to base a substantial part of his offensives. In short, it is difficult to separate Gosens’ performance from that of the team, but in the 6 days that separate the German from the championship debut in Lecce, Robin will be able to work on an encouraging basis. The crosses are fine like this, for the insertions you can improve.