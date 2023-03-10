The Monza striker faces Verona. The former Atalantino is finding continuity with Inter. And the Romanist will face Sassuolo, which leaves space

Once again it starts on a Friday. This time it’s up to Inter to open the program for a new Serie A round, number 26. Inzaghi’s men will challenge Spezia while the day will end on Monday with the Milan-Salernitana match, with the Rossoneri fresh from the Champions League quarter-finals . Let’s analyze the possible options to choose in Fantasy Football.

DEFENDERS — Excellent signs of recovery for Robin Gosens (30 credits). The German side is finding continuity of use and also good performances. Barring surprises, he will find a new starting shirt and will try to hurt the La Spezia defense by exploiting his qualities in the opposing trocar. Another great performance for Malick Thiaw (13) in the center of the Rossoneri defence: the young footballer canceled an uncomfortable customer like Harry Kane and wants to make up for it in the league after the bad mark he received against Fiorentina. Il Diavolo hosts Salernitana who have a good attack: it could be a good testing ground to get back on track in Serie A too. With Jaka Bijol (26) Udinese’s rearguard can count on a leader (excellent marks and performances in his first year in Italy) and on a player who often scores goals (3 goals and an assist): an aspect to take into account given the poor physicality of the Tuscans. See also F1 2022 | Here are the TV schedules of Sky and TV8 of the Hungarian GP

MIDDLEFIELDS — Two goals and two assists for Nicolò Fagioli (24 credits). In 2023 he still hasn’t found the goal, but he disguised himself as an assist man. Against Sampdoria, his vision of the game and quality in verticalizations can be an important factor and not to be underestimated. Give it a chance. He is finding a lot of space, both as a starter and as a substitute: Gini Wijnaldum (21) is aiming for his first bonus in the yellow and red shirt in Serie A. Sassuolo are always a difficult opponent, but tend to give space, especially on their own trocar. Campito area where the Dutch could gravitate. Finally, we close the triptych in midfield with Antonin Barak (38): Viola is recovering and, despite coming from the European struggles, will try to continue the good streak of consecutive useful results also in the league against a Cremonese sadly returned to bring up the rear. The Czech is always in the ballot, but if he were to take the field he could find his way to goal, also taking advantage of the curious statistic that sees him score more away games in the last two years in Serie A. See also Diletta Leotta and Karius: love? The truth. Gossip and photos

FORWARDERS — After a quiet start, Gianluca Caprari (42) started to fuel up by constantly giving bonuses. This week there is the crossing as an ex against Verona, a team with which he obtained various satisfactions last year. So, watch out for the law of the former and its percussions on the red and white trocar. Lazio, without Immobile and with the head – probably – for the return of the Conference League will face Bologna and a Riccardo Orsolini (53) looking for redemption after the defeat remedied in Turin. Watch out for the acrobatic left-footed winger who has found a big dimension with Motta (5 goals in the new year). With the ownership of Arnautovic in strong doubt, Orsolini also becomes the penalty taker of the Emilian team: another factor to keep in mind. Three goals in this 2023 – of which two consecutive – and a great desire to amaze again. Yann Karamoh (28) is slowly gaining space in Turin. Against Lecce he could create the right conditions to hurt the opposing defense once again by exploiting his ability in the strait. See also MotoGP | Delays in Argentina also due to the war in Ukraine

March 9 – 8.18pm

