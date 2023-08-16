Saying goodbye for the common good, even if with some regrets. The story between Gosens and Inter ended sooner than anyone would have imagined, especially those directly involved. But the final separation sanctioned by the return to his homeland of the German, sold to Union Berlin for 15 million, had the flavor of liberation both for Gosens, plunged into a negative spiral that prevented him from establishing himself on the left lane, as for the Inter, who risked compromising the important investment made to wrest him from Atalanta and bring him to Milan. Love never blossomed, thanks to the German’s physical problems, the lack of feeling with Inzaghi and, first of all, the explosion of a Dimarco who took off and even conquered the blue shirt.