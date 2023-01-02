Haruka Takachihoco-founder of the Studio Nuerecently revealed on Twitter that the mangaka Gosaku Ota passed away last 1December 2nd at 74 years old. Ota was unfortunately one of the many victims of COVID-19, infected at the end of November 2022 and rushed to hospital. Although conditions had somewhat stabilized, he contracted pneumonia which was fatal.

Born in 1948, Gosaku Ota took his first steps in the world of comics as an assistant to Shotaro Ishinomori. His best known works are undoubtedly the adaptations of the master’s works Go Nagailike Mazinger Z, Great Mazinger, UFO Robo Grandizer, Getter Robo, Getter Robo Gand Kotetsu Jeeg. He also drew the final half of Machine Saureranother manga by Nagai which initially enjoyed designs edited by Ken Ishikawa.

One cannot fail to mention the minor works as well Tsuri Baka Taisho and Mach SOSand is credited as the creator of the anime Groizer X.

Source: Haruka Takachiho Twitter Street Anime News Network