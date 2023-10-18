Dhe word spaceport hardly makes anyone think of the North Sea or Germany, but that will change. Plans for a floating launch pad are already well advanced: the first launch of a rocket from the German North Sea is planned for April 2024. This was announced by Siegfried Russwurm, President of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), at the association’s space conference in Berlin.

As part of a demonstration mission, a rocket from the Dutch company T-Minus is scheduled to take off for the first time next spring from a mobile launch platform of the “German-Offshore Spaceport Alliance” in the North Sea. At the same time, Russwurm called on the federal government to have greater ambitions in space policy. According to the BDI President, there is great potential: “In more and more industries, the following applies: Anyone who is not at the forefront in space will not be a technology leader on Earth.”