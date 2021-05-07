The CEO of CaixaBank, Gonzalo Gortázar during a press conference to present the results for the first quarter of 2021. Rober Solsona / Europa Press

Gonzalo Gortázar, CEO and chief executive of CaixaBank, is careful and accommodating in his answers to sensitive questions. This Thursday, in the presentation of results, he received almost a dozen questions about the Government’s criticism of the high salaries of the CaixaBank leadership and the ERE of 7,800 people. The Ministry of Economic Affairs has appointed a counselor representing 16% of the shares it owns after the absorption of Bankia. Gortázar commented that both issues “were adequately dealt with in the council, which was informed and will continue to be. There you can give your opinion and look for some decisions or others ”.

The manager insisted that since the merger was proposed it was known that the objective was to reduce the workforce “because there was a significant overlap and 99% of the shareholders approved the operation.” The message between the lines is clear: no one, not even the Government, should surprise the ERE, which it described as a “tough moment, which wears a lot and will cause negative news while it lasts, but the noise will pass.”

Can you continue with this operation if the Government and the Congress of Deputies were to oppose it? Gortázar recalled that the negotiation is at the table where CaixaBank and the unions sit. “I do not contemplate another scenario than the agreement and we are going to leave our skin to achieve it. If consensus is reached at that table, I believe that society, Congress and the Government will not be against it ”.

“The most responsible thing is the ERE”

He refused to say if they can lower the current number of layoffs, as well as the cost they can bear. Of course, he argued that the outplacement system for all those who wish to work will seek total success. “We would not have done this ERE at a daunting time like April 2020, but those who leave now, between the end of 2021 and 2022, will find a growing economy that will need qualified people. We are going to train and guide them so that they can relocate ”, he assured.

He categorically denied that the most responsible from the social point of view could have been to reduce the ERE in its amount or to carry it out in different phases. “Difficult times are coming and it is not easy to present an ERE like this in which a part of our team is leaving, but inaction now, that is, not doing without the 8,000 workers, would put the 43,000 employees who remain at risk. the group”.

“There will be a union agreement”

He refused to advance whether they can lower the current figure, as well as the cost they can bear. Of course, he argued that the outplacement system for all those who wish to work will try to have absolute success. “It would not have occurred to us to do this in a dantesque moment in April 2020, but now those who leave, between the end of 2021 and 2022, will find a growing economy that will need qualified people. We are going to train and guide them so that they can relocate ”, he assured.

Gortázar, like the main executives of the other large banks, has defended that the salaries of bank executives “are highly regulated, regulated and with all publicity”, in addition to being approved by the entity’s shareholders. Without responding directly to the criticisms of Minister Nadia Calviño, who asked the Bank of Spain to limit them, Gortázar said that they listen to all parties with the utmost respect and sportsmanship, “and more to someone like the Government, which is our second shareholder ”.

Fainé’s accusation and the group’s reputation

After the presentation of results, Gortázar was asked if he believed that the imputation of the former president of the bank and president of the “La Caixa” Foundation, Isidro Fainé, the entity’s first shareholder, in the Villarejo case could harm the reputation of CaixaBank. Gortázar affirmed that he believed “that it was not going to be like that”, although he did demand that the process be as quick as possible. He then glossed Fainé’s figure with multiple praises and affirmed that it was of “proven honesty”.

Fainé will testify today at the National Court for an alleged crime of active bribery related to the case that is investigating whether the former president of Sacyr, Luis del Rivero, was spied on. This alleged espionage was entrusted to the retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, to learn about his movements and prevent him from entering Repsol, owned by La Caixa.