Since the departure of coach Diego Cocca from Tigres, and after the arrival of ‘Chima’ Ruíz on the feline bench, the numbers have not been the best for the northern squad.
The defeats have occurred and they have not won at home in the ‘Volcán’ since matchday 6, when they beat the Pumas by a landslide 4-2.
This has caused the team to drop positions overall, where they are currently in sixth place with 21 points.
In this regard, the player Fernando Gorriaran He knows that criticism is normal, due to the importance that a team like Tigres represents.
“I think it’s something normal, we are the best squad in Mexico, we have the best fans and it’s normal to think that, as we said, the team generates, it has everything and it’s lacking forcefulness, to reflect on the scoreboard what It’s done in 90 minutes”he mentioned.
Likewise, he recognizes that the team has made mistakes by wasting clear opportunities to make a difference.
“It is something that we have been repeating game by game, it is difficult for us to specify, all the games that we have not been able to win we have been superior, we have been the team that dominated the game, forcefulness has been working, in the confidence of one and We hope to improve in the remainder of the tournament, reflect on the scoreboard what is done on the pitch”sentenced.
For now, Tigres is already preparing for their match next Sunday, when they enter the always complicated Nemesio Díez field to measure forces against the Red Devils of Toluca, in one of the most attractive games of matchday 13 of the tournament.
