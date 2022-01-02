Gorno Tempini: “CDP will only support projects consistent with the NRP, 1,000 billion for Italy”

From now on “Cassa Depositi e Prestiti will only support the projects of companies, networks or local authorities that are perfectly consistent with the Cdp policy objectives that much is reflected in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan with particular attention to sustainability issues: this is how we will make our contribution to an unprecedented opportunity, in which Italy has the possibility, but also the duty to invest thinking about a different future “.

He says this in an interview with Sole 24 Ore, Giovanni Gorno Tempini, president of Cdp. “If we know how to do it, the resources of the NRP can have a leverage effect of two to three times, bringing the total closer to one trillion: an enormous figure for Italy, which gives an idea of ​​the scale of the challenge we face and of the need to involve public and private sectors “he adds. The new strategic plan of CDP that will activate 128 billion in investments “it aims to reform rather than revolutionize the role and action of Cassa, which has always been to intervene in emergency situations, as we did also during the pandemic”.

We will evaluate “how and where to intervene on the basis of the quality of the impact of our action, which must be widespread and pervasive”. “The analysis of the strategic content of the proposed initiatives will also take place. I am thinking of the digital transition or the energy transition. In the case of Pnrr there is much more, but I consider it unlikely an intervention to support companies that do not move in these two directions “, he added Gorno Tempini.

The role of CDP as a long-term shareholder was also among the topics of the interview from energy to telecommunications and the highways: “The broadband is at the center of attention “and” we now believe that the advent of the PNRR, where digital is one of the key aspects, today makes the design of a single network even more important, without duplication of investments “.