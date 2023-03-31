GORN is the star of a spectacular video Of gameplay lasting approximately nine minutes, captured by IGN on Playstation VR2. How does Sony’s virtual reality headset fare with the title developed by Free Lives?

Apparently, very well: the game’s first-person combat, with its peculiar cartoony but decidedly bloody style, is represented very well on the VR device of PS5which could further boost sales of GORN, already over one million copies.

At the command of a gladiator, our task in GORN will be to survive increasingly bloody and complex battles, locked up within the walls of an arena that will fill up from time to time with ferocious opponents, ready to take our lives.

To be able to bring home the skin we will therefore have to grab any available weapon, from maces to shields to protect ourselves from attacks, measuring the distances well to sink the blows and avoid ending up stunned or on the ground.